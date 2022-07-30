Major police incident underway in Downtown Eastside (VIDEOS)

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Some of the details and multimedia could be disturbing for some readers.

A major police incident is unfolding in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

On Saturday, July 30, social media users uploaded videos showing the aftermath of an unconfirmed police altercation.

“We are dealing with an unfolding situation on Hastings Street. I can’t confirm anything at this time,” VPD’s Constable Tania Vistin told Daily Hive, saying there was no public safety risk.

And the Independent Investigation Office, which looks into incidents where police have been involved in someone’s death or serious harm, confirmed that it had deployed investigators to a police-involved shooting in Vancouver.

On social media, VPD refuted claims that someone had died, saying in a Twitter reply, “As of now, the suspect is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Later, VPD shared a notice of street closures in the area. Hastings Street between Main and Carral and Columbia Street between Pender and Cordova are closed.

Hastings between Main & Carrall, and Columbia between Pender & Cordova, are closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. #VPD is dealing with an unfolding police incident. There is no public safety risk. We will release more information when it is available. #VanTraffic pic.twitter.com/u7OsSg79ZX — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 30, 2022

One social media user uploaded a video showing Vancouver Police officers interacting with members of the public.

The VPD just shot an unarmed man outside Columbia and Hastings. pic.twitter.com/TUdAFb88Yr — Trey Helten (@ashtrey5) July 30, 2022

Other videos show Hastings Street closed to regular traffic as first responders and emergency vehicles fill the area.

Vancouver police shot someone carrying a knife downtown it’s about to to explode Vancouver shit show pic.twitter.com/oFo0JBhGOT — Debbie Hellion and the Apocalypse (@HellionDebbie) July 30, 2022

UNBELIEVABLE VANCOUVER POLICE `FINEST` OFFICERS SHOOT A CITIZEN WITH MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES! WHILE SAYING AN OFFICER WAS STABBED WAS THE REASON THEY SHOT AND KILLED A DOWNTOWN EASTSIDE RESIDENT pic.twitter.com/lhQH4LXGzX — kidsmid (@kidsmid1) July 30, 2022

Daily Hive has contacted Vancouver Police for more information and will update this story.

On July 25, Vancouver Fire Rescue ordered the immediate removal of all tents and structures on the sidewalks of East Hastings Street in the Downtown Eastside. That deadline to clear the area has come and gone, and many structures remain.

More to come…