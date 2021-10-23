8 places in Vancouver where you can be the main character

Ready to step into the role of the main character in your life? If you’ve been obsessed with romanticizing your life since downloading TikTok during the pandemic, then you’ll want to put on your best outfit and hit the town.

Vancouver is full of cinematic and big-screen worthy backdrops for you to live out your biggest main character fantasies.

These are all the OTT places for main characters in Vancouver to be seen:

Move over, NYC’s Central Park, because Vancouver’s Stanley Park is exactly where the main character would be found. Whether you’re effortlessly jogging the seawall in a pre-credits montage or spinning around in a dress at the top of Prospect Point, if you’re a main character then you’re spending time here.

Immersive art gallery

Channel Emily In Paris vibes by wandering in an immersive gallery space in Vancouver like Van Goh and Picasso. Wander around and think or exclaim outlaid, “isn’t LIFE beautiful?”

Imagine this: you’re wandering through a tropical oasis in the city on a cold winter’s day – it’s the perfect chance for main characters to have their meet cute.

You can live out all kinds of main character fantasies here where you feel totally transported.

Vintage-inspired main characters can head to Rocko’s Diner, aka the filming location for the pilot of Riverdale. Grab a burger, a slice of pie, and plenty of pictures.

Any corner of Water Street has big main character energy so walk up and down Gastown in search of your next adventure.

Whether you just traipse outside or actually go inside to see the exhibits, this is exactly where you would want to go to feel like the main character in a movie about your life

Explore Granville Island and all its hidden corners and shops, pretending that you’re new in town and just looking for a corner of the city to call your own.