Famous market just south of the border turns 117 by celebrating oniony roots

Many shoppers can relate to inflation woes, and over 100 years ago, the City of Seattle decided to address it, culminating in the opening of the Pike Place Market.

The iconic public market is known for many things, including local goods, historic shops, and fresh flowers. But did you know that the Market’s origins can be traced back to the humble onion?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pike Place Market (@pikeplacepublicmarket)

“In the summer of 1907, Seattle saw produce prices soar, with onions skyrocketing from 10 cents to a dollar per pound,” explained Pike Place Market in a release. “City Councilman Thomas Plummer Revelle discovered an 1896 ordinance allowing the city to designate land for public markets. On August 17, a damp and cloudy Saturday morning, Pike Place Market opened its doors to eager shoppers looking for fresh produce at fair prices.

“A handful of farmers sold all their goods within minutes, and by the end of the first week, dozens of wagons lined Pike Place to meet the demand.”

Visitors and locals love visiting the market for its 500+ small businesses, including artists, farmers, and plenty of delicious food vendors.

This week, to celebrate its 117th birthday, the Produce on Pike event series is presenting the Onion Festival on Wednesday, August 14.

There will be live performances by buskers Andrew Maples and Chloe Payne and live plein air painting by craftsperson Q Ma. Children can build and race vegetable cars in the Zucchini 500 races and join the Pikesters Club for more goodies.

Shoppers can also receive a special anniversary gift bag by spending $25 or more at any participating Produce on Pike vendor between 3 and 7 pm.

“Farmers have always been the backbone of Pike Place Market,” said the Market’s Preservation and Development Authority (PDA). “Their dedication and hard work have provided Seattle residents with the freshest local ingredients for over a century. Everything on their tables is grown locally in Washington, ensuring customers receive the highest quality produce.

“These farmers remain an essential part of the market, maintaining the tradition of bringing farm-fresh goods directly to the community.”