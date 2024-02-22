Madonna brings legendary actress on stage at “spectacular” Vancouver concert

The reviews for Madonna’s Vancouver concert at Rogers Arena are in, and some are calling it the “best I’ve ever seen.” And if the queen of pop’s performance wasn’t enough, she was joined by a very special guest last night.

Videos on social media show that Madonna brought out hometown legend Pamela Anderson for “Vogue,” with the crowd cheering at the surprise appearance.

Anderson herself appeared to be overjoyed by the welcome and by the dancers strutting their stuff on the runway.

omg pamela anderson! definitely one of my all time favorite guests so far. 😍🙌❤️#Madonna #MadonnaCelebrationTour pic.twitter.com/Z2h6KZr5v1 — gus (@TheWormShepherd) February 22, 2024

Both Madonna and the Baywatch star gave out perfect 10s to the “Vogue” dancers, sharing hugs and laughs while the performance went on.

Fans dubbed the pairing as “iconic,” with another sharing on X that Madonna’s show was filled with “too many incredible moments.”

Last night’s show at Rogers Arena was just one of many stops on Madonna’s long-awaited The Celebration Tour.

The multi-platinum Grammy winner was slated to perform in Vancouver last July, but the show was postponed due to health issues at the time.