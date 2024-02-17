EventsConcertsCuratedPop Culture

It's time to celebrate: Madonna's long-awaited concert is set to light up Vancouver

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Feb 17 2024, 7:34 pm
yakub88/Shutterstock

The time has finally come for Madonna fans in Vancouver. The pop star is set to take over Rogers Arena on February 21, but it’s not just the arena that will be lit up.

Warner Music shared with Daily Hive that buildings around Rogers Arena will be plastered with digital projections of some of her most iconic lyrics on the day of her concert. So, if you didn’t manage to get tickets for her concert, you can still be part of the hype.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

While the exact locations of the lyric light-ups could be switched up at any moment, Warner Music’s top three picks for the displays are 852 Seymour Street, 3 Expo Avenue, and 616 Seymour Street.

It looks like we’ll have to keep our eyes on those buildings on February 21.

Madonna’s concert has been a long time coming for Vancouver after a serious bacterial infection knocked the superstar into hospital right before she was set to begin her Celebration Tour. Thankfully, she recovered and decided that even a deadly illness couldn’t get in the way of her concert. What an icon.

