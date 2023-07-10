Have I Got A Strategy For You! An Internet Masterminds Event

It might be human nature, but it’s sure disappointing. Health issues have forced the Material Girl to hold off on her Vancouver concert this week, and fans are going to have to wait a long time to get into the groove.

Live Nation announced Monday that Madonna’s The Celebration Tour has been postponed, and that means thousands of people will have to wait to hear when it will be rescheduled.

Her 12th celebration tour was supposed to kick off in Vancouver this week but will now open in Europe in October. That means it will be months before she could be in our city. The dates for the North American tour will be announced later.

While the news is disappointing, fans might not be altogether surprised, as the icon’s health battles have made it into the spotlight in recent weeks.

Watch Madonna and guests announce her tour:

On June 24, the 64-year-old singer, actress, and dancer was sent to the ICU with a serious bacterial infection. Her manager shared that as a result the tour would be affected.

On Monday, she shared on Instagram that she is grateful for the well wishes and is on the “road to recovery.”

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour,” she wrote in part.

Here are all the concerts affected:

Sat Jul 15 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Jul 19 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 Chicago, IL United Center

Thu Aug 10 Chicago, IL United Center

Sun Aug 13 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Mon Aug 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sun Aug 20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Wed Aug 23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Sun Aug 27 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 Boston, MA TD Garden

Thu Aug 31 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 Miami, FL Kaseya Center

Sun Sep 10 Miami, FL Kaseya Center

Wed Sep 13 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Thu Sep 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Tue Sep 19 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 Austin, TX Moody Center

Fri Sep 22 Austin, TX Moody Center

Wed Sep 27 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Thu Sep 28 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Sat Sep 30 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Sun Oct 01 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04, San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Thu Oct 05 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 08 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

With files from Peter Klein