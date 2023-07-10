FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
It might be human nature, but it’s sure disappointing. Health issues have forced the Material Girl to hold off on her Vancouver concert this week, and fans are going to have to wait a long time to get into the groove.
Live Nation announced Monday that Madonna’s The Celebration Tour has been postponed, and that means thousands of people will have to wait to hear when it will be rescheduled.
Her 12th celebration tour was supposed to kick off in Vancouver this week but will now open in Europe in October. That means it will be months before she could be in our city. The dates for the North American tour will be announced later.
While the news is disappointing, fans might not be altogether surprised, as the icon’s health battles have made it into the spotlight in recent weeks.
Watch Madonna and guests announce her tour:
On June 24, the 64-year-old singer, actress, and dancer was sent to the ICU with a serious bacterial infection. Her manager shared that as a result the tour would be affected.
On Monday, she shared on Instagram that she is grateful for the well wishes and is on the “road to recovery.”
“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour,” she wrote in part.
View this post on Instagram
Here are all the concerts affected:
Sat Jul 15 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Jul 19 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 22 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 Chicago, IL United Center
Thu Aug 10 Chicago, IL United Center
Sun Aug 13 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Mon Aug 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 19 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Sun Aug 20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Wed Aug 23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Sun Aug 27 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 30 Boston, MA TD Garden
Thu Aug 31 Boston, MA TD Garden
Sat Sep 02 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 Miami, FL Kaseya Center
Sun Sep 10 Miami, FL Kaseya Center
Wed Sep 13 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Thu Sep 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Tue Sep 19 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 21 Austin, TX Moody Center
Fri Sep 22 Austin, TX Moody Center
Wed Sep 27 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Thu Sep 28 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Sat Sep 30 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Sun Oct 01 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
Wed Oct 04, San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Thu Oct 05 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Sat Oct 07 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Sun Oct 08 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Are you sad that the concerts have been postponed? Let us know in the comments.
With files from Peter Klein