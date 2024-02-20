EventsUrbanizedSpring

BC's largest public Lego exhibition returns to Metro Vancouver this spring

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Feb 20 2024
BC's largest public Lego exhibition returns to Metro Vancouver this spring
One of Canada’s biggest celebrations of everything Lego is returning to Metro Vancouver this spring.

BrickCan 2024 is happening at the River Rock Show Theatre in Richmond on April 20 and 21.

Hundreds of brick builders from around the world will help build the largest public exhibition of Lego creations ever held in BC, and attendees will get to marvel at them all during the event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BrickCan (@brickcan)

BrickCan is an all-ages event, so builders of all skill levels can discover the unique displays and meet the makers. There will also be vendors, interactive building opportunities, and more.

“BrickCan is about old friends, new friends and coming together over our common interest in Lego,” said BrickCan on its website. “We bring our builds to share with our peers and to display them for the public. We hope to foster friendships and community through our enjoyment of Lego.”

BrickCan

BrickCan

Canada’s largest Adult Lego Fan Convention will also be happening at the River Rock Casino Resort in the lead-up to and during BrickCan. The four-day event brings Adult Fans of Lego (AFOLs) from around the world together to socialize with other builders.

The Builder Convention also features roundtable discussions, seminars, fan-made creations, and other activities. And every AFOL BrickCan Attendee will receive a custom brick badge.

BrickCan

“Imposter with a Heart of Gold” (Daneen McDemott/BrickCan)

Trophies will be awarded to “My Own Creation” fan-built models that builders will bring and showcase at the convention.

BrickCan 2024

When: April 20 and 21, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: River Rock Show Theatre — 8811 River Road, Richmond
Tickets: On sale here

