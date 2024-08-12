NewsVentureJobs

The City of Surrey is hiring and some jobs offer over $35 an hour

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Aug 12 2024, 9:38 pm
City of Surrey

Looking for a new job in Metro Vancouver? The City of Surrey has dozens of open positions they are currently hiring for and one might just be the perfect fit for you.

Whether you’re starting your career or looking to grow, the job opportunities with the City are as diverse as its residents. And they come with some pretty great benefits.

We’ve rounded up a few of the open postings in August, though the full list can be found online.

​​

Aquatic Programmer (Recreation Programmer)

Salary:$35.71/hour

The City of Surrey is looking for a Recreation Programmer within Aquatics to help develop and deliver programs to guests of all ages. The role involves supervising and training staff, and a flexible work schedule is required.

Animal Shelter Attendant

Salary: $28.78/hour

The Animal Shelter Attendant is the first point of contact at the shelter, assisting those who call in or visit in person. Knowing the methods, practices and procedures of caring for and feeding animals is important, as is possessing skills in clerical and office-related tasks.

City of Surrey jobs

Surrey Animal Resource Centre

Survey Assistant

Salary: $31.49/hour

The Survey Assistant will perform field work that helps obtain data for the City’s survey projects and programs. Those who can use survey instruments and hand tools and have a passion and experience in geomatics are encouraged to apply.

Tradesperson 2 – Electrician

Salary: $43.30/hour

The City of Surrey is seeking a full-time Electrician with controls experience to maintain and repair the City’s pump stations, PRVs, and monitor stations. The position will work collaboratively with other trades, such as Millwrights, Utility Operators, and SCADA technicians, and independently organize work projects.

City of Surrey jobs

City of Surrey

Are you in the market for a new job? Let us know in the comments.

