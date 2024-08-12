The City of Surrey is hiring and some jobs offer over $35 an hour

Looking for a new job in Metro Vancouver? The City of Surrey has dozens of open positions they are currently hiring for and one might just be the perfect fit for you.

Whether you’re starting your career or looking to grow, the job opportunities with the City are as diverse as its residents. And they come with some pretty great benefits.

We’ve rounded up a few of the open postings in August, though the full list can be found online.

Salary:$35.71/hour

The City of Surrey is looking for a Recreation Programmer within Aquatics to help develop and deliver programs to guests of all ages. The role involves supervising and training staff, and a flexible work schedule is required.

Salary: $28.78/hour

The Animal Shelter Attendant is the first point of contact at the shelter, assisting those who call in or visit in person. Knowing the methods, practices and procedures of caring for and feeding animals is important, as is possessing skills in clerical and office-related tasks.

Salary: $31.49/hour

The Survey Assistant will perform field work that helps obtain data for the City’s survey projects and programs. Those who can use survey instruments and hand tools and have a passion and experience in geomatics are encouraged to apply.

Salary: $43.30/hour

The City of Surrey is seeking a full-time Electrician with controls experience to maintain and repair the City’s pump stations, PRVs, and monitor stations. The position will work collaboratively with other trades, such as Millwrights, Utility Operators, and SCADA technicians, and independently organize work projects.

