Parts of Lytton under evacuation order, alert due to nearby wildfire

An evacuation alert and order has been enforced for some people living in the Lytton area after a wildfire broke out near the village. This is the same BC community that was ravaged by a devastating fire last summer.

This latest wildfire, named the Nohomin Creek wildfire, has grown to 75 hectares and is now a “Wildfire of Note,” according to the BC Wildfire Service. The fire is on the west side of the Fraser River that flows through the area.

An evacuation order for about 24 addressed properties northwest of Lytton on the west side of the Fraser River was issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre.

“Individuals who are evacuating should take Spencer Road North to Lillooet for emergency egress. The route south to Boston Bar on the west side of the Fraser River has been compromised due to the spring freshet, and the Lytton Ferry remains out of service due to high water,” TNRD says in a statement.

Just over 30 properties “north of Lytton along Hwy 12, as well as all properties on the west side of the Fraser River and north of Stein River to the Squamish Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) border,” are under alert.

