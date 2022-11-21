Vancouver Police are investigating after diners and staff were robbed at a popular restaurant on Commercial Drive over the weekend.

While Vancouver Police isn’t sharing the restaurant’s name, Daily Hive has learned that the restaurant in question is Cafe Du Soleil, not to be confused with the recently closed Cafe Deux Soleils.

Police say that the incident left more than a dozen staff and customers “traumatized.”

The incident involved two men with guns entering the restaurant, located on Commercial Drive near Kitchener Street, “at the height of Sunday brunch.”

“They pointed the weapons at staff and patrons, ordering the victims to hand over cellular phones and other valuables,” said VPD Sergeant Steve Addison in a statement.

Daily Hive spoke to a staff member at the restaurant, who told us that the employees of Cafe Du Soleil who were working at the time of the incident were obviously shaken up. Still, they’re grateful that no one was seriously hurt, though VPD said one victim sustained minor injuries.

Thankfully, the restaurant is open and back to regular operations today.

The suspects who robbed the Vancouver restaurant wore hats, hoodies, and gloves to hide their identities.

Vancouver Police is asking anyone who might have more information to contact the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

In a separate incident, VPD also shared some information about an incident that occurred not far from the Cafe Du Soleil robbery, when a woman was mugged at an ATM on Broadway and Commercial.