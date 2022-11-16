Port Moody’s unofficial Brewers’ Row is about to get even bigger as one more brewery is set to open its doors next week.

Brave Brewing Company is the new concept in the space of the former The Bakery Brewing, which announced earlier this year that it would be closed temporarily while it transitioned to new management.

The new ownership has rebranded as Brave, a nod to courage and “everyday stories of bravery,” according to its website.

Brave Brewing Company will officially open its doors on Friday, November 25, with a selection of its new beer list, including a First Date Hazy IPA, Grace Under Pressure Lager, and Last One Standing Amber Lager.

Its beers will be available on tap as well as in cans to-go, and the brewery will also have food and live music.

In order to live up to its name and mandate, Brave will also be donating 1% of its “profit, product, time and equity to support non-profits in our community,” according to the website.

Brave Brewing Company is located at 2617 Murray Street and will be open Sunday to Thursday from 12 pm to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays until 11 pm.

Address: 2617 Murray Street, Port Moody

Phone: 604-492-4905

