A North Vancouver pizza cook is in recovery after a random attack has left him badly injured.

Jean Sebastien, who is an employee of Lonsdale’s Dave & Mel’s Pizzeria, was attacked on the evening of Saturday, November 19, after taking out the garbage at the front of the shop, according to the business’s social media page.

Dave & Mel’s has set up a GoFundMe to help Sebastien as he is unable to work while healing, which it says will be a “long road to recovery.”

According to details shared on the fundraiser page, the attacker “caught Jean Sebastien off guard and repeatedly [struck] him with a blunt metal object.”

Dave & Mel’s Pizzeria, which only just opened in early October, is located at 113 1st Street West in North Vancouver’s Lower Lonsdale, a neighbourhood that commentators say is usually very safe.

The restaurant was closed for business the following day and has asked that if anyone witnessed the attack or knows of any information pertaining to the incident that they contact the North Vancouver RCMP.

At the time of publishing, the campaign had raised nearly $2,000 of its $10,000 goal.