Luongo is living his best life with the Stanley Cup

Roberto Luongo has had an eventful few days since winning the Stanley Cup.

The former star goalie and current special advisor to the Florida Panthers’ general manager has been making the most of his time with the trophy.

He posted a video yesterday eating pasta out of the famous Cup with the caption “Carbo loading.” The funny clip shows Luongo watching as the server grates cheese on top of the pasta before digging in.

Everyone has heard the wild stories about the travels of the Stanley Cup and for those who have sanitation concerns when eating from the bowl, you can rest easy as it looks like there is another dish placed inside the Cup.

The ex-goalie was also seen eating a pizza off the top of the Cup at the same restaurant as it seems he enjoyed a feast of Italian food.

This is unreal hahaha pic.twitter.com/DccM2MneGp — felly (@ryanfellman28) June 27, 2024

The former Panthers and Vancouver Canucks goalie finally got his hands on the sport’s ultimate trophy after coming as close as you can without winning in 2011. He’s been on a social media rampage ever since the big win and fans have been loving it.

Luongo also posted a photo from his office where he brought the Stanley Cup as a companion. The 45-year-old is kicked back with his feet on the desk as the massive trophy sits beside him.

Brought a friend to work today….. pic.twitter.com/ot3DU0g3Ip — Strombone (@strombone1) June 26, 2024

The goalie’s beloved sense of humour has been on full display over the past few days.

The victory was not only the first Cup for Luongo, it was the first for the Panthers franchise. The team has had tons of fun with the trophy in sunny Florida as the party has seemingly not stopped yet.