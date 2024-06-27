Canucks trade Mikheyev and Lafferty to Blackhawks

The Vancouver Canucks have made a major move dealing two forwards.

The team has sent Ilya Mikheyev, the rights to Sam Lafferty and a 2027 second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announces that the #Canucks have acquired a 4th round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Ilya Mikheyev, Sam Lafferty, and a 2nd round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft. Vancouver is retaining… pic.twitter.com/dzXO9TmSoX — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) June 27, 2024

The Canucks are retaining 15% of Mikheyev’s salary. That represents $712,500 per season.

“I would like to thank both Sam and Ilya for their time in Vancouver and wish them both the best moving forward,” said general manager Patrik Allvin in a press release. “In Mik’s case, we were really impressed with how hard he worked to come back from his knee surgery. That determination and drive is what makes him such a good player.”

The Canucks have reportedly been looking to move Mikheyev to get off his $4.75 million contract which has two years remaining. The extra cap space will go a long ways in their quest to re-sign pending free agents such as Nikita Zadorov or Dakota Joshua.

The new cap space will also give the Canucks a lot more flexibility to use in free agency. They’ve been linked to star winger Jake Guentzel and now have more space to fit his massive deal.

One holdup in the deal was the no-trade clause that Mikheyev has in his contract. However, he has now approved the trade to Chicago and has agreed to waive his clause per TSN’s Chris Johnston.

Ilya Mikheyev has waived his no-trade clause for the trade to Chicago. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 27, 2024

Ilya Mikheyev hasn’t formally agreed to waive his no-trade clause yet to go to #Blackhawks, but provided he does, teams have agreement in place on a trade: To #Blackhawks: Ilya Mikheyev, 2nd Rd Pick, pending UFA Sam Lafferty To #Canucks: 4th Rd Pick@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 27, 2024

Mikheyev had just 11 goals and 31 points in 78 games last season. He especially struggled in the second half of the season including the postseason as he finished with zero points in 11 postseason games and was made a healthy scratch.

Lafferty is a pending unrestricted free agent who was already believed to be hitting the open market. He also had a rough end to last season and failed to record a point in the playoffs.

The Canucks and Blackhawks have made similar moves in the past as Anthony Beauvillier was dealt to the Central Division team in a cap dump trade last year.