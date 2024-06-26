Canucks could lose Tyler Myers in free agency: report

News today suggests a new contract between Tyler Myers and the Vancouver Canucks is far from a guarantee.

The 34-year-old is a pending restricted free agent, and the two sides have five days to come to an agreement before other teams can make their offers.

A new report from The Athletic‘s Pierre LeBrun today suggests that the Canucks and Myers’ camp have hit a roadblock in negotiations.

Myers was widely viewed as one of the Canucks free agents most likely to re-sign with the team, but it seems as if a new contract is far from certain. LeBrun’s report suggests that there is a solid chance the defenceman hits the open market and that it could still go either way.

The right-handed shot finished last season with five goals and 24 assists for 29 points in 77 games. It was his best point output during his Canucks tenure as the team’s new coaching staff managed to get the most from the player.

The Canucks found a lot of success last season rolling with a physically imposing defence corps, and the 6-foot-8 Myers was a big part of building that blue line. Losing him, and potentially Nikita Zadorov as well, would be a big blow to the team’s philosophy in that regard.

Myers has spent the last five years with the Canucks and is one of the longest-tenured players in the organization. He’s been a staple on the blue line, and while there have been ups and downs, his performance last season means he would likely draw some interest on the open market.

NHL general managers covet size, and Myers has it in spades. With the July 1 deadline coming up closer and closer, it seems as if it will come down to the wire if he re-signs in Vancouver.