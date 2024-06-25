Roberto Luongo had a busy Tuesday night. Not only did he win the Stanley Cup as a staff member with the Florida Panthers, but he also was active again on his social media accounts.

The goalie sent a flurry of posts from his @Strombone1 account on X and fans were loving it, especially Vancouver Canucks fans, who had just gotten a shoutout from the former star goalie during the celebration.

The Strombone account had gone quiet since April 18 as the Panthers made their run through the playoffs. He came back after last night’s celebration with a few posts.

Canucks fans loved seeing the Ring of Honour member finally get his hands on the Stanley Cup after more than 20 years in the NHL.

So happy for you Lu youve deserved a cup since 2011 & now youve finally got one. Enjoy it for us Canucks fans but especially for fans of you bobby lu. We still love you in Vancouver . — Ray Hatt (@Raymond_Hatt) June 25, 2024

This guy deserves this. I’ll never forget watching him play for Vancouver. — Thomas Cowan (@koicows) June 25, 2024

Seeing Luongo lift the Cup like that is everything — Harman Dayal (@harmandayal2) June 25, 2024

Such goodness – for all the success his era #Canucks teams had, there was so much turmoil and so much upheaval and so much general stress and often lack of joy around the team… This is a colossal relief for him PS thank you Dave Nonis for that trade — Canucks Outsider (@canucksoutsider) June 25, 2024

I wasn't prepared for the emotions I'd feel seeing Luongo lift the cup as a Canucks fan… — Chris Conte (@ChrisConte79) June 25, 2024

canucks fans watching luongo lift the cup 😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/AWdQBHhEh9 — rachael 🫶🏻 (@littlethingswt) June 25, 2024

It wasn’t just fans who were showing love to Luongo. He also got a few shoutouts from former teammates on social media. That included one from his former goalie tandem partner Eddie Lack, who is also active online.

Fuck yes❤️ — Eddie Lack🇸🇪🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@eddielack) June 25, 2024

The former goalie also celebrated his pregame banging of the drum on social media with a funny post in classic Luongo style.

I banged the shit out of that drum!!!! — Strombone (@strombone1) June 25, 2024

The building was rocking after he hit the drum and the Panthers got out to a hot start and grabbed an early lead. They managed to pull out a huge 2-1 victory to not only secure Luongo the first Stanley Cup of his career, but also win the trophy for the first time in franchise history.

Luongo has been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame for his legendary career. He is in the Canucks Ring of Honour and has his jersey retired by the Panthers.