SportsHockeyCanucks

Luongo is tweeting again after Stanley Cup win and Canucks fans love it

Noah Strang
Noah Strang
|
Jun 25 2024, 6:25 pm
Luongo is tweeting again after Stanley Cup win and Canucks fans love it
@Sportsnet/X

Roberto Luongo had a busy Tuesday night. Not only did he win the Stanley Cup as a staff member with the Florida Panthers, but he also was active again on his social media accounts.

The goalie sent a flurry of posts from his @Strombone1 account on X and fans were loving it, especially Vancouver Canucks fans, who had just gotten a shoutout from the former star goalie during the celebration.

The Strombone account had gone quiet since April 18 as the Panthers made their run through the playoffs. He came back after last night’s celebration with a few posts.

Canucks fans loved seeing the Ring of Honour member finally get his hands on the Stanley Cup after more than 20 years in the NHL.

 

It wasn’t just fans who were showing love to Luongo. He also got a few shoutouts from former teammates on social media. That included one from his former goalie tandem partner Eddie Lack, who is also active online.

The former goalie also celebrated his pregame banging of the drum on social media with a funny post in classic Luongo style.

The building was rocking after he hit the drum and the Panthers got out to a hot start and grabbed an early lead. They managed to pull out a huge 2-1 victory to not only secure Luongo the first Stanley Cup of his career, but also win the trophy for the first time in franchise history.

Luongo has been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame for his legendary career. He is in the Canucks Ring of Honour and has his jersey retired by the Panthers.

Noah StrangNoah Strang
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop