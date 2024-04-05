In case you haven’t heard the news, the iconic childhood lunch kit Lunchables have returned to Canadian grocery store shelves after 15 years.

For those unfamiliar, Lunchables are part of the Kraft Heinz Company brands and are prepackaged lunch kits with an assortment of different cracker, meat, and cheese options.

You can find five different varieties in Canada: Turkey Cracker Stacker, Ham Cracker Stacker, Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, and Nachos. In a press release, Lunchables said these lunch kits are “made with wholesome ingredients containing no artificial flavours or colours” and that “each variety of Lunchables offers a protein-packed lunch kit that parents can feel good about”

However, the return was met with some mixed reactions. Some Canadians were very excited that Lunchables were making a return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lunchables Canada (@lunchables_ca)

“Glad y’all are back! Cant wait to see if more iconic lunchables join the line up!” said one Instagram user under the Lunchables Instagram post announcing its comeback.

“Loved having these around for the kids field trips.. welcome back, now I’ll be using them in my own lunch,” shared another.

“I like this but can you also come out with adult size ones so I don’t have to buy two 😂 same stuff just a bigger portion 😂”

Other Canadians had some a less savoury response to the return of Lunchables.

“Just garbage food! What more children need 🙄” said one user on Instagram.

“Oh hell yeah! Just what the world need! More crap unhealthy food for kids and single use plastic!” said another.

“Does the pizza one still taste like a mix between a Communion Wafer and Cardboard?” said a third.

This isn’t the first time Canadians have had mixed reviews of a returning product.

Are you excited to see Lunchables return to Canadian grocery stores? Let us know in the comments.