Pepperoni sticks have been recalled in Canada for containing pieces of metal

Apr 5 2024, 6:51 pm
If you recently bought pepperoni sticks when out at the grocery store, you might want to check your fridge.

A recall notice has been issued for pepperoni sticks produced by Freybe Gourmet Foods. The products have been recalled across Canada for containing pieces of metal.

The recall notice issued by Health Canada applies to Freybe brand Pepperoni Smoked Sausage Sticks Original.

The impacted products have best-before dates of May 30, 2024, and come in packages weighing 500g and 2 kg. For full details on the recalled products, you can check here.

The affected pepperoni sticks are believed to have been sold in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

It has been designated as a “class 3” recall, meaning there is a low risk that consuming impacted food would result in health issues, but the foods don’t comply with legislation.

Consumers and retailers have been urged not to use, sell, serve or distribute the impacted products.

