Mr. Beast’s viral chocolate bars hit shelves across Canada

iPad kids and chocoholics, rejoice! Mr. Beast Feastables are officially in Toronto, and they’re available at a ton of local grocery stores.

If you’re not familiar with YouTuber Mr. Beast, who has now amassed a whopping 249 million subscribers, and his various entrepreneurial ventures, you either live under a rock or haven’t come into contact with a child or teenager within the last five years.

The massive YouTube sensation — who has had past forays into the culinary world with his Mr. Beast Burgers — made a splash in the United States with his Feastables chocolate bars and, now, the wait is finally over. Mr. Beast Feastables are finally available in Canada.

You might also like: 7 newly launched fast food drops to try in Canada

Wendy's new cheeseburger will take your tastebuds on a trip to France

Think the Loblaw boycott won't work? A Canadian retail expert disagrees

The bars are now available at all Loblaw banner stores including Loblaws, Your Independent Grocer, Valu-Mart, Independent City Market, No Frills, Shoppers Drug Mart and other Loblaw-owned stores across the country.

Hungry fans can officially get their hands on the Milk Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Milk Crunch and Dark Chocolate bars and, to sweeten things up even more, they’ll be offered at a discounted price of $3 a bar for the entire month of April.

$3 for a chocolate bar doesn’t sound like a deal to you? These chocolate bars are going for up to $16 a piece to Canadian buyers on eBay currently — so at least it’s a small improvement. It is Loblaws, after all.