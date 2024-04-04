7 newly launched fast food drops to try in Canada

We’ve barely entered the month of April, but fast food chains in Canada have been busy with some enormous additions to their lineups.

With the return of some fan favourites, epic mashups, and more, here are some of the biggest fast food drops that you’ll want to try ASAP.

McDonald’s just launched its first-ever remix menu including some fan-favourite food mashups.

On the menu is the chicken cheeseburger, the Suf N’ Turf burger (which features two beef patties alongside a crispy Filet-O-Fish patty), the sweet chilli junior chicken, and the apple pie McFlurry.

If you’re curious to try some of the items out, the Remix menu will only be available until April 29.

Chicken and buffalo sauce is a match made in heaven, and to celebrate the delicious combo, Popeyes has released two buffalo chicken menu items that will be available for a limited time.

First up, there’s the Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap, which is stuffed with chicken tenders in buffalo sauce, lettuce, and tomato in a soft tortilla.

And perhaps most excitingly, there’s a Canada-wide exclusive with the Loaded Buffalo Poutine, with fries, cheese curds, and Cajun gravy topped with nuggets smothered in buffalo sauce.

In addition to its already stacked lineup of spring beverages, Starbucks has also launched a brand-new drink in Canada.

The Lavender Oat Chill combines a creamy oat beverage with lavender and a scoop of diced dragonfruit for a caffeine-free pick-me-up.

If you’re on the hunt for a delicious savoury afternoon snack, Tim Hortons has just launched its flaky and buttery savoury pinwheels.

The pastries feature flaky pastry dough packed with filling, and they’re available in two flavours: roasted red pepper and Swiss or caramelized onion and parmesan.

Canadian fried chicken chain Mary Brown’s Chicken also entered the long list of fast food drops with its brand-new Korean-inspired sandwich.

The K-Crunch features soy-garlic glazed chicken, spicy coleslaw, tangy pickles, crunchy fried onion bits, and spicy mayo.

If you’re a Blizzard fan, you’ll know the pain of some flavours leaving the menu too soon. However, Dairy Queen is dusting off some old favourites for a limited time.

Right now, DQ fans can get their hands on the Brownie Batter Blizzard, which features brownie batter and brownie dough blended with classic vanilla soft serve.

DQ has also brought back the Rolo Blizzard, which includes a vanilla soft serve packed with mini Rolo pieces and caramel topping.

Take your tastebuds for a trip across the Atlantic with Wendy’s latest venture, the French Onion Cheeseburger.

The sandwich features caramelized and crispy onions on gooey melted cheese and Wendy’s signature square beef patty.

Wendy’s French-inspired handheld is available for a limited time only.

With files from Hanna McLean and Marco Ovies