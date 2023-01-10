The Greatest DJ of All Time is coming to town, and music lovers are so excited they can’t get any sleep.

Insomnia Festival is taking over the TRADEX in Abbotsford on Saturday, March 18, and the lineup includes some of the world’s biggest DJs and EDM stars. Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 12 at 10 am.

This year’s headliner is Dutch DJ and music producer Tijs Michiel Verwest, better known as Tiësto. The Grammy winner is the first to be awarded DJ Magazine’s “No. 1. DJ in the World” title for three consecutive years

You might also like: Unleash your inner rockstar at a free Rockband Karaoke night next month

New custom motorcycle and moto art show rolls into Vancouver this month

Teen Angst: Vancouver comedian celebrates 20 years of youthful cringe next month

“The Greatest DJ of All Time,” as voted by readers of Mix magazine, is considered by many to be the Godfather of EDM. Tiësto was the first DJ to play live on stage at an Olympic Games, and also headlined the Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park.

Fans will also be treated to a number of other internationally acclaimed DJs, including KSMHR, AC Slater, Sub-Zero Project, and Martin Horger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tradex (@tradexbc)

All ages are welcome at Insomnia Festival, which will feature state-of-the-art production and sound. Attendees will also be able to enjoy different activations on-site, arcade games, food, and more.

Shuttle service from Metro Vancouver to Abbotsford will be available, with pick-up locations including the Plaza of Nations in Vancouver, the Hilton Metrotown Bus Zone in Burnaby, and Scott Road Skytrain in Surrey.

When: March 18, 2023

Time: 6 pm to 1 am

Where: Tradex Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford, BC

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting Thursday, January 12 at 10 am