8 festive Lunar New Year events to check out in Metro Vancouver

Gong xi fa cai! The Year of the Rabbit kicks off on January 21, and there are many fun Lunar New Year events happening in Metro Vancouver to celebrate before, during, and after.

From Lunar New Year Market to a Spring Festival Parade, The Lantern City and more, here are 8 fun events to check out this year. Don’t forget the lucky red envelopes!

What: UBC Botanical Garden is hosting its first Lunar New Year Market on January 14 and 15, with an artisan market, live entertainment, a lion dance, and more to enjoy.

Visitors of the Lunar New Year Market will meet local makers, artists, and crafters showcasing a variety of goods. The festivities also include kung fu performances from UBC Kung Fu Club and dance performances by the YunTang Dance Club and UBC Hanfu Culture Society.

When: January 14 and 15, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden Reception Centre – 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $5 plus tax and fees, purchase online

What: Gateway Theatre hosts a family-friendly Lunar New Year celebration with a live reading of Bun Fun New Year, learning bunny dance moves, arts and crafts, and more. The theatre concessions will also have snacks and beverages for celebrants to purchase.

When: January 21, 2023

Time: 10 to 11:30 am, 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Tickets: $8 per person, free for ages 2 and under. Purchase online

What: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration on Wednesday, January 18. Guests will experience a traditional tea ceremony featuring Joyce Ji from Wang Family Teapots and enjoy music from the BC Chinese Music Association.

The event will also include a special visit from Fortune Teller and Feng Shui Master Sherman Tai, who will share his predictions for the upcoming year.

When: January 18, 2023

Time: 6 to 8:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch – Alice MacKay Room, Lower Level – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden’s Community Days is hosting Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year Celebrations from January 21 to 22. Visitors will enjoy live performances by City Opera, Selena Yu and Maggie Dang, a Lion Dance by Hon Hsing Athletic Club, tea ceremonies and I-Ching readings, and more.

Bring your appetite as there will be delicious eats, including Dumplings by Dicky’s Dumps, Tang Yuan by Blackhole Tummy, Single Origin Teas by Teakan, and Noisette Cookies by Olivia.

When: January 21 and 22, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Canucks host their fifth Lunar New Year Game when the Chicago Blackhawks come to town. There will be a variety of special Lunar New Year activities to enjoy during the celebration.

When: January 24, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The 48th Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration will take place on the first day of the Year of the Rabbit throughout the historic neighbourhood.

The popular event has attracted over 4,000 participants and 100,000 spectators in past years, with family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and more for everyone to enjoy.

When: January 22, 2023

Time: 11 am (parade start), 2 to 4 pm (fair), 6 pm (gala dinner start)

Where: Various locations throughout Chinatown

Cost: Free for parade and fair

What: Learn how to cook like a Top Chef while supporting St. Paul’s Foundation Scotiabank Feast of Fortune. Chef Deseree Lo, Top Chef Canada Season 10 runner-up, leads an interactive virtual cooking class in celebration of Lunar New Year.

Ingredients will be delivered to participants, who will then join the class from the comfort of their own kitchen. Ask questions, and learn tips and tricks, and get feedback on your culinary skills.

When: January 21, 2023. Registration deadline is January 16, 2023

Time: 11 am to 12:30 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: $138 for delivered ingredients box and cooking class, $88 for each additional participant. Register online.

What: Inspired by the youthful spirit of Granville Island, The Society of We Are Canadians Too has created The Lantern City – Forever Young. From January 20 to February 20, head to Ocean Art Works to see the giant lanterns designed by Indigenous, Rukai, Taiwanese, Filipino and Canadian artists. The artwork celebrates children from all over the world as well as their endless potential

When: January 20 to February 20, 2023

Where: Ocean Art Works, Granville Island

Cost: Free