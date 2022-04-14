FoodFood TrucksFood Events

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Fest returns this month

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Apr 14 2022, 5:17 pm
The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Fest returns this month
@gvfoodtruckfest Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Bayside Lounge

Tapas, Cocktails

Bayside Lounge
1931 Gallery Bistro

Seafood, Cocktails

1931 Gallery Bistro
ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Edmonds Town Centre

Asian, Korean

ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Edmonds Town Centre
Cibo Trattoria

Cocktails, Breakfast and Brunch

Cibo Trattoria
Supreme Pizza

Pizza

Supreme Pizza
Deep Cove Brewing

Pubs and Breweries, Alcohol

Deep Cove Brewing

Is it really spring without a food truck festival or two?

To kick off the season of food truck festivals, the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Series is starting with the Richmond Community Block Party, going down later this month.

The three-day series will happen at Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Road, from Friday, April 29, to Sunday, May 1. Entry is free.

You can expect some fantastic food from more than twenty food trucks, including Shameless Buns, Aloha Poke, Takenaka, and Nami Vietnamese, with different trucks participating over the three days.

A full breakdown of which trucks to expect on which day can be found on the event website, but definitely plan to come hungry!

There will also be live music and a marketplace with wares from local sellers.

The Greater Van Food Truck Fest series also runs in other Metro Vancouver cities through the summer, including Coquitlam, Chilliwack, and Langley.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Fest — Richmond Community Block Party

When: Friday, April 29 from 4 pm to 9 pm; Saturday, April 30 from 11 am to 8 pm; Sunday, May 1 from 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Tickets: Free

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Food Trucks
+ Food Events
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT