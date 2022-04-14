Is it really spring without a food truck festival or two?

To kick off the season of food truck festivals, the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Series is starting with the Richmond Community Block Party, going down later this month.

The three-day series will happen at Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Road, from Friday, April 29, to Sunday, May 1. Entry is free.

You can expect some fantastic food from more than twenty food trucks, including Shameless Buns, Aloha Poke, Takenaka, and Nami Vietnamese, with different trucks participating over the three days.

A full breakdown of which trucks to expect on which day can be found on the event website, but definitely plan to come hungry!

There will also be live music and a marketplace with wares from local sellers.

The Greater Van Food Truck Fest series also runs in other Metro Vancouver cities through the summer, including Coquitlam, Chilliwack, and Langley.

When: Friday, April 29 from 4 pm to 9 pm; Saturday, April 30 from 11 am to 8 pm; Sunday, May 1 from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Tickets: Free

