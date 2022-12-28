FoodFood NewsCuratedBest ofCelebrities

"Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard spotted at popular Vancouver ramen joint

Dished Staff
|
Dec 28 2022, 5:57 pm
"Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard spotted at popular Vancouver ramen joint
@afuriramen_vancouver/Instagram | @finnwolfhardofficial/Instagram

No, you’re not in the upside down – a Stranger Things star really was spotted dining at a Vancouver restaurant this week.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the popular Netflix series, was photographed at Mount Pleasant’s Afuri Ramen this week.

The ramen joint, which only just opened in the city back in August, shared a photo of the star’s visit on its Instagram account with the caption “Onwards and upwards into the new year with Finn Wolfhard.”

The post also shared a line straight from Stranger Things: “Once you open up that curiosity door, anything is possible.”

Wolfhard is a Vancouver-born actor, so it’s possible he was here visiting family over the holidays – while also managing to sneak in a fantastic bowl of ramen, of course.

Afuri Ramen is located at 2801 Main Street.

