10 best T&T Supermarket sweet treats to get for under $5 (PHOTOS)

T&T has some amazing snacks and drinks, but the amazing selection of T&T Supermarket sweet treats is a must to treat yourself properly.

Specializing in primarily Asian foods and products, shoppers here are able to grab groceries, find authentic Chinese food, look for upscale beauty products, and of course, treat themselves to some of the most popular Asian treats that can be incredibly hard to find elsewhere.

The aisles in the treats section are stocked with some of the best and wildest Asian options, including unique goodies like matcha ice cream Oreos. This list includes some of the most interesting ones, and that’s not even including the freshly made ones at the dessert bar here.

We’ve taken a deep dive to discover some of the most delicious and interesting T&T Supermarket sweet treats.

Daifu Mochi

Mochi is a Japanese rice cake made from glutenous rice. It’s become increasingly popular recently, and snacks were soon to follow. These assorted mochis are great because there are six different ones to try to choose your favourite and decide which ones to leave for others.

Royal Family Mochi

Another mochi entry on this list, these aren’t assorted but they are real, high-quality sesame mochi. They may not be as good as the ones you’ll find in a bakery, but they’re a cheap sweet snack you can easily grab off the shelf.

Sweet Crackers

Sweet crackers are popular everywhere. Animal Crackers might be the most popular version of this, but these adorable round crackers also have the image of a monkey on them.

These are delicious and you’ll likely go through a box quickly, so grab a few.

Matcha Ice Cream Oreos

We love Oreos.

But have you ever tried ice cream matcha flavours? That’s enough said.

Pocky

Pocky, a popular biscuit stick with a chocolate coating at the end, can be found everywhere. The thing about T&T is that you can find so many new flavours.

Koala’s March

These are similar to Animal Crackers, especially with the cute koala bear branding, but these are filled with explosive flavours like chocolate or strawberry cream.

Choco Boy

With an interesting mushroom shape, these Choco Boy biscuits are topped with chocolate and taste great.

Brown Sugar Soft Pastry

From the T&T brand, these are basically high-quality Rice Krispies Square Bars but made with brown sugar.

Itsy Bitsy Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chips Ahoy mini cookies are the go-to, and if you like those, you definitely need to try these Itsy Bitsy cookies.

Presto Creams

Crackers filled with fake cheese are a popular snack, but these Presto Creams come in many different flavours like peanut butter or chocolate. Or go totally wild and mix them all together.