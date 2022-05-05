Lucky’s Exotic Bodega is officially expanding again! The popular spot for rare drinks, snacks, and streetwear will be opening a new location in North Vancouver.

The new souped-up corner store will be opening at 1830 Lonsdale Avenue.

This will be the third location for the brand, which opened its first Hastings-Sunrise outpost in 2020 followed by a second store at East 41st Avenue in 2021.

Lucky’s is known for offering a great selection of hard-to-find candy, snacks, and sips.

Think Eggo-flavoured Pop-Tarts, Fruit Loops Gummies, and Oven-Roasted Chicken Doritos, to name just a few.

Although the opening date is still under wraps, we can share that this new North Vancouver location’s operating hours will be from 9 am to midnight, meaning there will be ample opportunity to pop in and grab some exciting snacks once it launches.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. Stay tuned!

Lucky’s Exotic Bodega — North Vancouver

Address: 1830 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

