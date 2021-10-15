Lucid Motors unveils luxury EV store in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

There’s a new luxury electric vehicle brand on the block called Lucid Motors, and they’ve opened up a flagship store right in the heart of downtown Vancouver.

Being hailed as the first luxury electric vehicle brand, Lucid’s cars also go further on a single charge than any other electric car in the market.

Lucid’s cars start at $105,000 for the base model, with their most premium model listed at $229,000.

The doors officially open at the studio on October 16. Located at Pacific Centre in downtown, the studio takes the place of the recently vacated space left by Michael Kors at 701 West Georgia Street. Being in the heart of downtown was a focal point for the folks behind Lucid, who are hoping to drum up as much excitement as possible while being easily accessible.

Vancouver has been called the luxury car capital of North America, and with the city focused on green initiatives, it was a no brainer for Lucid to call Vancouver home to its first studio. It also has a connection to a major event planned for the city next year.

Institution or individual, we appreciate everyone that believes in & supports our mission. As some public warrant holders were unaware of our notices & the redemption mechanics, #LucidMotors is extending the redemption period through 2 PM PDT on 10/29/21.https://t.co/n7Fl9ThNUb pic.twitter.com/vpJzfkpsuW — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) October 15, 2021

The industry-leading technology powering Lucid’s vehicles is also being employed by the cars in the Formula E races. The $105,000 base model is the Lucid Air Pure, with 480 horsepower, and a projected range of 653 km. This is also the model being displayed at Lucid Studio in Vancouver. Lucid has two top-tier premium models, which give drivers the choice of either performance or range. While the vehicles carry a hefty price tag, Lucid representatives pointed out that a lot of the cost will balance itself out with drivers not needing to fill up on gas, or get oil changes, or the usual maintenance many are used to with typical combustion engine cars. Emphasis has also been placed on the vehicle being as spacious as possible, particularly in the back. The Lucid Studio also has a specially designed VR lounge, where you can virtually sit inside a Lucid vehicle. Meanwhile, a representative will adjust the car to your specifications, including changing interior and exterior colours, where the car is being showcased, and allowing you to take a full tour around the vehicle. Reservations are live on the Lucid website and allow buyers to customize almost every aspect of the vehicle.

Lucid will also be rolling out a studio in Toronto in the near future.

The first deliveries are expected late this year and early next year, so you might be seeing a Lucid Motors vehicle on the streets in Vancouver really soon.

Visit the Lucid website for more info.