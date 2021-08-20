The Volkswagen ID.4, the German car maker’s first fully electric model, was officially unveiled at an event at OpenRoad in Burnaby, and it’s already seeing unprecedented demand.

Named 2021 World Car of the Year by a panel of 93 journalists from 28 different countries, the vehicle has hundreds of people waiting to receive the first available units at the dealership.

Starting at $44,995, the vehicle qualifies for a $5,000 federal EV rebate.

ID.4 stands for intelligent design. Volkswagen expects it to be a hot commodity in the environment-conscious Lower Mainland. If early sales reports are any indication, they’re right.

“We’re excited to welcome VW’s first fully electric vehicle to the OpenRoad VW family,” said Harj Gill, Vice President, Regional Operations responsible for OpenRoad VW Burnaby.

“The ID.4 is the ideal Vancouver SUV. It’s compact, it’s stylish, it’s technologically advanced, and most importantly, it’s environmentally friendly.”

Drivers should be able to travel from Vancouver to Kelowna without having to recharge.

The vehicle is also offered in rear and all-wheel drive options, and promises to deliver 201 horsepower performance, with 229 lb-ft of torque.

It also offers fast charging capabilities. It can replenish 75% of its battery within 38 minutes.

A premium design is the icing on the cake, with high-end LED projector headlights, 20″ Drammen wheels, a black-painted roof, silver roof rails, and 30 colour options for interior ambient lighting.

“This is the kind of all-electric style that commands attention,” reads a statement from OpenRoad.

There was a little surprise at the unveiling event. Volkswagen also revealed a fully-converted-to-electric 1965 VW Type 2 13-Window Safari Microbus. Volkswagen is currently in the concept phase with a brand new electric Microbus, which you can check out here.