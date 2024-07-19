FoodRestaurant Openings

Edo Japan to open new Port Coquitlam location

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
Jul 19 2024
Edo has quickly become a staple in the Canadian food scene, with nearly 200 locations open across the nation. Now, the Japanese grill and sushi chain is opening another new location in Metro Vancouver.

“Attention Port Coquitlam foodies! A new wave of vibrant and bold flavours is on its way to Nicola Avenue,” the chain shared on Facebook.

Located at #1120 1043 Nicola Avenue, this new spot is just steps away from Costco Port Coquitlam.

Edo is best known for its fresh Japanese-inspired teppanyaki-style meals. You’ll be able to find all of your faves on the menu once the new location opens.

An opening date for Edo Nicola Avenue has yet to be announced, but it did share that customers can expect it this summer. Be sure to check back here for more details once they’re available.

Edo Nicola Avenue

Address: #1120 1043 Nicola Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Instagram

