Play to win! Friday's Lotto Max jackpot is a hefty $43 million

Jun 10 2022, 5:16 pm
You still have time to grab a ticket for tonight’s Lotto Max jackpot!

A hefty $43 million is up for grabs across Canada, so run don’t walk to your nearest lotto retailer.

Since today’s jackpot hasn’t reached $50 million, there are no additional $1 million prizes up for grabs.

Last month’s massive $70 million jackpot was finally claimed this week by a lucky winner in Quebec.

The large prize came as a result of nobody winning the jackpot in the initial draw.

Lotto Max tickets are sold until 10:30pm EST on draw nights, so get your ticket ASAP!

