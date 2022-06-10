Play to win! Friday's Lotto Max jackpot is a hefty $43 million

You still have time to grab a ticket for tonight’s Lotto Max jackpot!
A hefty $43 million is up for grabs across Canada, so run don’t walk to your nearest lotto retailer.
Since today’s jackpot hasn’t reached $50 million, there are no additional $1 million prizes up for grabs.
You could get the pet of your childhood dreams if you won Friday’s est. $43 Million LOTTO MAX Jackpot. What would you get? pic.twitter.com/7xf4G2i7xh
— LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) June 8, 2022
Last month’s massive $70 million jackpot was finally claimed this week by a lucky winner in Quebec.
The large prize came as a result of nobody winning the jackpot in the initial draw.
Lotto Max tickets are sold until 10:30pm EST on draw nights, so get your ticket ASAP!