BC couple wins a "life-changing" Lotto 6/49 jackpot

A BC couple got the news of a lifetime after winning a jackpot with the $1 million Guaranteed Prize from the June 1 Lotto 6/49 draw.

In a statement, BCLC revealed that Marion and Gary Gunther won the prize, and the two have always wanted to take a trip to see the City of Lights.

Gary purchased the winning ticket from a Save-On-Foods on West Austin Road. On the morning after the draw, Marion was awake at 5:30 am to scan some tickets on the BCLC Lotto! app.

Marion almost overlooked the fact that she and Gary had won a million dollars.

“Not thinking at all, I started scanning the first ticket, not a winner, scanned the next ticket, $1 million, scanned the third ticket, not a winner, and then I realized what I saw,” she recalled in a statement from BCLC.

After realizing her fortune she began to cry tears of joy.

“It was a really emotional day,” added Gary.

BCLC states that Marion enjoys choosing numbers based on important family dates, but the winning ticket was a Quick Pick.

Marion couldn’t wait to tell her son the news, who was also emotional.

“It’s about time you do something for yourself, and I see a plane ticket to Paris in your future,” he said to his mom.

On top of a trip to France, the lucky BC couple is also going to be saving for their retirement thanks to the jackpot.

“This win is life-changing for us,” Marion said. “My boss gave us both a hug after I told him I was going to retire.”

So far in 2022, BC players have won more than $66 million playing Lotto 6/49.