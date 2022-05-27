Whopping $70 million Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs across Canada

NewsCanadaLottery

May 27 2022, 2:28 pm
Jade Prevost Manuel/Shutterstock

You could win big with the next Lotto Max jackpot, which is estimated at a whopping $70 million.

The draw for Friday, May 27 includes the $70 million jackpot plus 28 $1 million prizes.

There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot, which was also at $70 million.

Only one lucky winner from the Atlantic provinces nabbed a $1 million Maxmillion prize.

If you haven’t bought a ticket for this upcoming jackpot, grab one before time runs out!

