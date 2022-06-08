500 winning BC lotto tickets mistakenly display "not a winner" message

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation says a system error this week failed to identify certain lotto tickets as winners — and it’s urging players to recheck their tickets.

The error affected $3 Road to Riches scratch and win products on June 6, 2022 — the first day the new ticket launched. Nearly 1,900 tickets were sold across the province, but about 500 of the winning tickets displayed the “not a winner” message when checked.

“BCLC confirms that no other ticket was impacted by this error related to the loading of validation files into BCLC’s gaming system. BCLC is reviewing the matter so that it can be prevented in the future,” the gaming regulator said in a news release.

The unclaimed prizes ranged from free plays to $100.

The BCLC’s system is up-to-date now, and players can recheck their tickets at lottery retail locations, on the Lotto! App, or by calling 1-866-815-0222.

The regulator confirmed that as of June 7. 2022 its validations are working as expected.