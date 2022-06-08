One lucky Canadian has just become a multi-millionaire.

On Wednesday, a winner for Lotto Max’s $70 million jackpot was officially declared. The large prize comes as a result of nobody winning the jackpot in Friday’s draw.

A news release from Loto-Québec confirmed that the winning ticket was purchased by someone in Quebec. Along with the big prize, two Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1,000,000, were also won in the same province.

While it was certainly a big win, it was not the biggest. The largest Lotto Max draw in history took place in June 2021 when a whopping $140 million was up for grabs. That jackpot was won on June 22, split between two ticket holders, one in British Columbia and another from Ontario.