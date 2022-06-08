Cha-ching: The whopping $70 million Lotto Max jackpot has been won
One lucky Canadian has just become a multi-millionaire.
On Wednesday, a winner for Lotto Max’s $70 million jackpot was officially declared. The large prize comes as a result of nobody winning the jackpot in Friday’s draw.
A news release from Loto-Québec confirmed that the winning ticket was purchased by someone in Quebec. Along with the big prize, two Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1,000,000, were also won in the same province.
While it was certainly a big win, it was not the biggest. The largest Lotto Max draw in history took place in June 2021 when a whopping $140 million was up for grabs. That jackpot was won on June 22, split between two ticket holders, one in British Columbia and another from Ontario.
The next big Lotto Max draw, which is slated for this Friday, will offer an estimated $43 million jackpot.