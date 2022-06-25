Close to $84 million is up for grabs in the next Lotto Max draw

The big pot is getting bigger by the week. Without a ticket to match all seven numbers in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw, the jackpot has reached its maximum of $70 million.

Plus, there are an estimated $14 million in Maxmillion prizes to win, so that means up to $84 million is yours to win at the next draw on Tuesday, June 28.

From Friday’s draw, there was one ticket sold in Quebec that won $1 million – which is still a life-altering amount of money to bring home, but a far cry from the big jackpot.

You can check the winning numbers on the BCLC website.

Lotto Max is one of the most popular lottery games in Canada, with two weekly draws on Tuesdays and Fridays. Jackpots start at $10 million and can grow up to $70 million.

Once the jackpot gets up to $50 million, then additional $1 million “Maxmillion” prizes are added.

The odds of winning the jackpot and matching all seven numbers are 1-in-33,294,800 per $5 play with three selections.

You do get a free play when you match 3/7 numbers, and in Friday night’s draw, there were 971,620 tickets that got a free play.