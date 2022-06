Life is truly grand for Canadian lottery player who won $1,000 a day for life

A $1,000 win sounds great but what if you won $1,000 a day for life? That’s what happened to this lottery winner from Vaughan, Ontario.

Jane Evans, a mom who works in customer service, said that she’s a regular lottery player. She opted for the Daily Grand to try her luck in the May 16 draw and later discovered that she won the top prize: $1,000 a day for life.

That might already sound like a lot but since Evans opted for the lump sum prize, she got to take home a jaw-dropping $7 million.

It was a moment of Zen, she recalled when she scanned her ticket using the OLG App and saw “Big Winner” flash across the screen.

ā€œI felt calm, peaceful, and quiet,ā€ said Evans, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her big check. ā€œI called my family to share the news and they were all so excited for me. We all started dreaming about the future together.ā€

Evans admits that she felt “a little numb” when she went to the store to validate the ticket, calling it “a surreal experience.”

ā€œWhen I got home my husband and I just started to laugh with joy,” she said, adding that they have a well-deserved celebratory dinner planned.

As for future plans, Evans can now enjoy the retirement of her dreams filled with travel. She also plans to buy a new car.

Evans said that she’s grateful for the chance to help her kids “to get their lives started.”

“I feel so blessed,” she said. “This win will have a wonderful impact on me and my family.ā€

The winning ticket was purchased at Times Variety on Times Avenue in Thornhill.