Life is truly grand for Canadian lottery player who won $1,000 a day for life

A $1,000 win sounds great but what if you won $1,000 a day for life? That’s what happened to this lottery winner from Vaughan, Ontario.

Jane Evans, a mom who works in customer service, said that she’s a regular lottery player. She opted for the Daily Grand to try her luck in the May 16 draw and later discovered that she won the top prize: $1,000 a day for life.

That might already sound like a lot but since Evans opted for the lump sum prize, she got to take home a jaw-dropping $7 million.

It was a moment of Zen, she recalled when she scanned her ticket using the OLG App and saw “Big Winner” flash across the screen.

“I felt calm, peaceful, and quiet,” said Evans, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her big check. “I called my family to share the news and they were all so excited for me. We all started dreaming about the future together.”

Evans admits that she felt “a little numb” when she went to the store to validate the ticket, calling it “a surreal experience.”

“When I got home my husband and I just started to laugh with joy,” she said, adding that they have a well-deserved celebratory dinner planned.

As for future plans, Evans can now enjoy the retirement of her dreams filled with travel. She also plans to buy a new car.

Evans said that she’s grateful for the chance to help her kids “to get their lives started.”

“I feel so blessed,” she said. “This win will have a wonderful impact on me and my family.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Times Variety on Times Avenue in Thornhill.