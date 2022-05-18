News

Hold that ticket: Loto-Québec looking for unclaimed million-dollar lottery winners

May 18 2022
You could be a millionaire and not know it. Loto-Québec has put out a press release regarding one $2,000,000 Québec 49 prize and three $1,000,000 Lotto Max and Extra prizes that have gone unclaimed.

According to Loto-Québec, the winning Québec 49 ticket was purchased in Quebec City, while the three other winning tickets were purchased in Gatineau, the RCM of Brome-Missisquoi, and Montréal.

Here are details regarding the unclaimed winning tickets:

$2,000,000 – Québec 49    
Where the ticket was purchased: Quebec City
Administrative region: Capitale-Nationale
Draw date: August 14, 2021
Prize category: Grand prize
Winning selection: 10 16 19 35 39 47
Prize claim deadline: August 14, 2022

$1,000,000 – Lotto Max
Where the ticket was purchased: Aylmer
Administrative region: Outaouais
Draw date: June 22, 2021
Prize category: Maxmillions
Winning selection: 04 18 21 27 32 38 44
Prize claim deadline: June 22, 2022 

$1,000,000 – Extra
Where the ticket was purchased: RCM of Brome-Missisquoi
Administrative region: Estrie
Draw date: November 5, 2021
Prize category: Grand prize
Winning number: 1098974
Prize claim deadline: November 5, 2022

$1,000,000 – Lotto Max
Where the ticket was purchased: Anjou
Administrative region: Montréal
Draw date: March 29, 2022
Prize category: Maxmillions
Winning selection: 12 20 26 35 40 45 48
Prize claim deadline: March 23, 2023

Loto-Québec informs lottery ticket buyers when a prize over $100,000 still hasn’t been claimed after several weeks. Winners have up to one year following the draw to claim their prize. According to the company, there are multiple prizes in the $100,000 range that have also gone unclaimed.

You may want to give that old ticket an extra look! Customers can easily check their tickets via lotoquebec.com and/or the Loto-Québec Lotteries app.

