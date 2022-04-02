News

A Lotto Max player in Canada is $70M richer after hitting the jackpot

Apr 2 2022, 5:54 pm
Every Canadian who believes in luck has been keeping an eye on the lottery lately.

Finally, on Friday, April 1, the massive $70 million Lotto Max jackpot that everyone was watching was officially snagged.

A winning ticket matching all seven numbers was sold somewhere in Alberta. Details about the new millionaire and where the winning ticket was sold have not been released yet.

Do you think you could be the winner? You can check the Lotto Max numbers and see for yourself.

In recent weeks, unclaimed money from previous draws has been accumulating, adding to the total prize.

It’s fair to say that with a $70 million budget, they might be able to buy a house in BC with that kind of cash!

Daily Hive Vancouver has reached out to BCLC for details on the win and will update this article.

 

 

 

 

 

