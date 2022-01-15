Fraudster reportedly impersonated a $70 million BC lottery winner

The biggest lottery win in BC’s history has even drawn the attention of fraudsters.

“BCLC became aware of a fake Facebook profile page that was falsely impersonating one of our lottery winners, Christine Lauzon, the $70 million Lotto Max winner who won the September 28, 2021 draw,” BCLC told Daily Hive by email.

“BCLC immediately reached out to Christine and her family to alert her to the account and were able to confirm that the account did not belong to her.”

Christine randomly picked up a Lotto Max ticket for the September 28, 2021 draw and shockingly ended up winning the massive $70-million jackpot! Read more about B.C.’s largest lottery prize story here: https://t.co/iq53YePIzs Anyone can win, #YouCouldBeNext 19+ — BCLC (@BCLC) October 21, 2021

Now, the profile page has been taken down. If you suspect any criminal activity after being in touch with a Christine Lauzon on Facebook, you should contact the police.

“It’s unfortunate that someone targeted an individual in this way,” said BCLC.

“BCLC cares about our players and we encourage them to contact us if they have questions or concerns.”

According to BCLC, the win was surreal for Lauzon, who said she was going to connect with a financial advisor before gifting some of the prize money to her family and finding a way to make an impact.