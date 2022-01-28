If a million dollars got added to your bank account, what dream car would you buy?

For one couple in BC, they’ll be adding a sensible Volvo to their garage.

According to BCLC, Michael Wadsworth from Duncan won the Guaranteed $1-million Lotto 6/49 prize in the January 19, 2022 draw.

Now, he’s planning on buying his wife’s dream car – a Volvo.

Wadsworth confirmed with her several times that, considering their new budget, this was her dream car that she’d picked out.

“I asked if she was sure, that there’s also Audis and BMWs,” he said in a release. “She said ‘nope, I want a Volvo.’”

“It’s funny, because I always thought that one day I would log in to my PlayNow.com account to check my lottery tickets and see a great big number,” said Wadsworth.

“I brought my breakfast into the living room, sat down in my chair, was checking my e-mails, and I almost fell out of the chair when I saw the prize.”

After recovering from the initial shock of the win, BC’s new millionaire says he’s also looking forward to a family trip to Maui when the time is right.

Last year, people in BC took home a record-setting $891 million in lottery prizes.

You could be next and on your way to buying a dream car like a Toyota Corolla – or, perhaps, a Prius?