"I won": Quick trip for bandages ends in massive Lotto 6/49 win

The winner of a recent multimillion-dollar lottery has a fat bank account after they bought a lotto ticket while visiting Toronto.

Troy Maulding, who lives in Burnaby, BC, won $6 million in the August 6, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw.

Maulding said he’s a regular lottery player and has been playing his same numbers since he was 19.

But for his winning ticket, it was a Quick Pick.

Maulding was at a union conference in Toronto and went to the Unique Gift & Convenience store on Front Street to get bandages for a friend when he picked up some lottery tickets.

“I was having some quiet time in my hotel room when I checked my tickets. The numbers I normally play didn’t win,” said Maulding in a release.

“Then I started matching the numbers from my Quick Pick. I had to double-check what I was seeing.”

When Maulding realized he won, he said he stood up in his hotel room, looked in the mirror and said to himself, “I won!”

“I texted my wife and sister-in-law a photo of the ticket to double check for me but couldn’t wait to hear back so [I] called them right away.”

“Then I heard my sister-in-law say, ‘He won!’ That’s when I asked my wife to pack up and head down to Toronto to be with me.”

Usually calm Maulding was overwhelmed by the win.

“I had to hold it together because I had a job to do. When I told my colleagues, they thanked me for my commitment to the work that had to be done and for staying for the entire conference in light of this incredible news. I almost cried,” he said. “I was so humbled by the outpouring of love.”

Now, he’s going to use the money to prioritize his family.

“Once I retire from work, the first step will be to find a house to buy. The rest will fall into place after that.”