BC man wins big at slot jackpot after just 20 minutes at casino

One Kelowna man turned a $5.25 wager on a Powerbucks™ slot machine into a $1,032,361.83 jackpot after being at the casino for just 20 minutes.

After his dad said he wanted to go out to the casino, Joshua Alexander made his way to the Playtime Casino Kelowna on July 29 along with his cousin and girlfriend for a night of fun.

And when he won big in a matter of minutes, “[My girlfriend] started freaking out, and I thought it was a prank or something,” he said. “My cousin thought I broke the machine.”

“It was a restless night for us after we came home, our minds were blown,” he added.

The lucky local said he plans to check off some trips on his bucket list, including his dream vacations in Mexico, Australia, and California.

The odds of winning the Powerbucks™ jackpot on a $3 wager are about 1 in 25 million.

“The game is one of two Powerbucks™-linked slot machines in Playtime Casino Kelowna offering players the chance to trigger bonuses and win cash or even the progressive jackpot, which starts at $1 million and grows as players place bets across participating BC and Canadian casinos,” British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) explained.