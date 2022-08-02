Lotto 6/49 is changing next month and you can win even more cash

Canadians love playing the lottery and new changes coming to Lotto 6/49 next month means you can win even more cash.

In a bid to celebrate its 40th anniversary this year, Lotto 6/49 has some changes coming this fall, giving players the chance to win two multimillion-dollar jackpots on every draw, according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) in a news release.

“Starting this September, the main draw will become the Classic Draw, offering a $5 million jackpot on every draw and the guaranteed prize draw will become the new Gold Ball Jackpot, still offering a guaranteed winner on every draw – but now this winner will win either the guaranteed $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can grow to more than $60 million,” the WCLC stated.

More money will be up for grabs; however, the WCLC said the price will remain the same at $3 per play, and players will still be able buy their tickets in the same ways they’re used to.

Odds to win any prize (on the Classic Draw) will remain the same at one in 6.6 per $3 play.

The first draw will take place on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Sales for the enhanced game begin on Sunday, September 11, 2022.