BC lottery winner's wife thought the $500,000 prize could be a scam

Aug 22 2022, 6:20 pm
BC lottery winner's wife thought the $500,000 prize could be a scam
BCLC | Stefan Malloch/Shutterstock

A lottery player in Port Coquitlam is half a million dollars richer now, but his wife wasn’t convinced at first.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, Chad Matty was chilling at home when he realized he’d won the $500,000 extra prize from the Daily Grand Draw on August 4, 2022.

“I was at home when I found out I won,” said Matty, who had bought the winning ticket on BCLC’s PlayNow site. “My wife asked me if it was a scam, and once she knew it wasn’t, we were both very excited.”

“When I first found out I won, I didn’t believe it. It’s hard to believe it’s real until you have the money in hand.”

lottery winner

BCLC

Matty joins a group of newly rich BC lottery players who have gotten more than $4.7 million in winnings from Daily Grand in 2022 so far.

The game is a Canada-wide lottery game that draws on Mondays and Thursdays with a top prize of $1,000 a day for life.

