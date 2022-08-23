Lottery winner plans to buy a yellow convertible with her big windfall

A lucky lottery winner in Newfoundland and Labrador plans to buy herself a new yellow convertible with her big windfall, and she’s not stopping with just the new car.

Helena Bragg of St. John’s was on a routine shopping trip to pick up some wine and flowers when she learned she had won a $1 million Guaranteed Prize on the July 6 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I bought the wine first, then went into Dominion and checked my ticket,” Bragg said in an Atlantic Lottery news release.

“That’s when the guy working told me, ‘Umm, this says it’s a major winner.’”

With such overwhelming news, she ultimately forgot to buy the flowers she set out for in the first place.

As for what she plans to do with her recent windfall, Bragg is considering purchasing herself a fun new vehicle with her prize.

“I see a nice, bright yellow convertible with black leather seats and a black leather top,” Bragg said while claiming her prize. “I had one many years ago and I may just finish off with another one.”

Other plans for her winnings include some property renovations, paying off bills, and taking her daughters on a getaway vacation.

Her kids will also get some of the cash, as well as a couple of local charities Bragg is fond of.

Bragg purchased her winning Lotto 6/49 ticket at the Needs Convenience on Logy Bay Road in St. John’s, NL The retailer will receive a one percent seller’s prize.

The Guaranteed Prize draw selection that Bragg won on is a 10-digit, computer-generated number included on every Lotto 6/49 ticket.