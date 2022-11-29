FOURTH lottery win leaves Canadian man stunned

This summer, Jeffrey Gurczenski couldn’t believe the results when he found out that he had won the lottery for the third time. Now, it appears that not only did he just win for the fourth time but he won an even bigger prize.

In August 2022, Gurczenski won the Poker Lotto jackpot worth $92,131.50. But on top of that, he won another $5,000 in the instant portion of his Poker Lotto, bringing his total winnings to $97,131.50.

But that wasn’t the first major win for Gurczenski, a 64-year-old retiree who has been a regular lottery player for the past 10 years. Previously, he also won $10,000 twice after playing Wheel of Fortune.

And it seems like he managed to beat the craziest odds by winning the lottery for the fourth time.

Recently, Gurczenski purchased a ticket for The Bigger Spin Instant game and when he uncovered a chance for a spin, he took the ticket to the store.

“When it landed on $150,000 my heart was racing! I was so happy,” he said. “I called my friends when I went home – they were so happy for me.”

Gurczenski went to the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his winnings — his second time in just a few months.

“It’s jaw-dropping,” he said.

In all, that brings his total lottery winnings to $267,131.50.

The question is: could there be a fifth win in Gurczenski’s future?

For now, he said that he has plans for his big win: he’ll be using his money to purchase a condo.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Dixie Road in Mississauga.