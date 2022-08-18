One Ontario man has every reason to celebrate after beating the odds and winning the lottery not once but twice.

After matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the May 27 draw, Markham resident Surinderjit Dehal discovered that he had won $100,000.

While enjoying his morning coffee, Dehal, a father and grandfather, decided to check his tickets using the OLG App.

“I saw the ‘Big Winner’ screen and I was so happy,” he said, smiling.

He was so excited that he immediately called for his daughter who was still asleep but his news definitely got her attention.

“She said, ‘Dad, I’m still sleeping’ and I said, ‘I won some money,'” he recalled. “Then she got up!”

A regular lottery player, Dehal is no stranger to winning.

“I won $100,000 with ENCORE in 2011,” he said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Chung Wah Books Stores on Alton Towers Circle in Scarborough.

Friends now tease his wife, saying that she’s married to a star.

“And my daughter says I’m a lottery specialist,” he added.

Dehal said that this win is all about family and plans to use his money to help his children and grandchildren.

“I am so thankful for this unbelievable blessing,” he said.

Dehal’s winning ticket was purchased at Chung Wah Books Stores on Alton Towers Circle in Scarborough.