"I was shaking and I was numb!": Woman wins lottery for the SECOND time

Some lottery players might consider themselves lucky to even win a free play. But perhaps there’s hope after all because if someone can win the lottery twice maybe it can happen for the rest of us?

One Ontario woman was in complete shock when she learned that she had won the lottery for the second time.

London resident Patricia Richards has been playing the lottery for more than 30 years and 2019 was a big year for her when she won $1 million on Encore.

Richards continued to play the lottery after that and was stunned to discover that she had won again; however, this time, she won a Maxmillions prize worth $500,000 in the September 23 Lotto Max draw.

“I was at the store checking my ticket and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” she recalled. “I was in shock.”

She added, “I was shaking and I was numb!”

Richards, who has now retired, immediately called her son to share the news.

“He couldn’t believe this was happening,” she said. “We went over the winning numbers together.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up her big cheque, Richards shared that she’ll be putting her winnings towards real estate.

“I would like to find a nice little place to live and be happy,” she said.

Richards is also looking forward to a fun holiday.

“I’ve also always wanted to travel to Hawaii, so there may be a trip in my future,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Admiral Drive in London.