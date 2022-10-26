"I thought, 'Again?'": Man wins lottery for the SECOND time

The lottery is all about luck but it appears that some people are just luckier than others.

One Ontario man was in total shock when he realized that he had won the lottery for the second time.

Milton resident Antoine Beaini said that he enjoys playing Lotto Max and last year, he won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million.

Beaini continued to play the lottery after his big win and he managed to beat the odds by winning again.

He said that he was at home when he decided to use the OLG app to check his ticket.

He was stunned.

Beaini had purchased a ticket for the September 23, 2022 Lotto Max draw and won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million.

“I couldn’t believe it. I thought, ‘Again?'” he said. “It was more shocking than the first win. I told my wife and she was very happy.”

When Beaini went to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his big cheque, it must’ve felt a bit like déjà-vu.

“I was also at the prize centre in August 2021 to pick up a $1 million prize,” he said.

He said that this win is “all about family.”

“This is incredible. I feel awesome!” he said. “I want to make sure the next generation of my family is set up comfortably.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Milton Convenience Store on Main Street in Milton.