The results are in and, once again, no one won last night’s massive lottery jackpot.

“A winner for the Lotto Max $70 million jackpot remains elusive after last night’s draw,” OLG Spokesperson Tony Bitonti told Daily Hive in an email.

Last night was the 20th draw, marking the longest that a jackpot hasn’t been won since the game’s launch in 2009.

And with the $70 million still intact, there’s now a total of $133 million in prizes to be won. The estimated MaxMillions has grown and lottery players will be happy to know that there are an estimated 63 $1 million prizes to be won.

How would you tell your loved ones if you won Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot of an est. $70 Million plus an est. 63 MAXMILLIONS? Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/7ZJDVfIjBJ — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) October 19, 2022

But just because no one won the jackpot last night doesn’t mean there weren’t some big winners.

This morning, 17 people across Canada woke up hundreds of thousands (if not a million) dollars richer.

Ontario now has five new millionaires: four MaxMillions prize-winning tickets worth $1 million were sold in Kitchener, Lanark County, Ottawa, and Scarborough. Also, someone in Toronto bought an Encore prize-winning ticket worth $1 million.

You might also like: 48-year-old warehouse supervisor to share lottery winnings with his mom

Group of Lotto Max friends are planning an epic trip after $500K win

Father-son duo played Lotto Max for 10 years before winning it big

Lottery winner to buy a home big enough to host "family BBQs"

Another Encore prize-winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Toronto, and one lucky person in Etobicoke bought a MaxMillions-winning ticket worth $500,000 (shared with another winner in Western Canada).

According to Atlantic Lottery, six winning tickets worth $1 million were sold in Quebec, while three were sold in BC. Definitely amazing news to wake up to.

With the jackpot still up for grabs, will you be buying tickets for the next draw?